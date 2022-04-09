Priyanka Chopra advocates for Ukranian refugees

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra spoke up about the suffering of people in Ukraine, urging world leaders to stand in support for them.



Russia has been extending military operations for more than a month, leaving the country in a dire state of devastation and Chopra cannot bear the guts to see the citizens like this.

Chopra Jonas is the UNICEF Goodwill ambassador who is looking to help those in need.

Taking to Instagram, the Krrish 3 actress uploaded a reel talking about the Ukrainian crisis and penned, "World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch."





However, this is not the first time Chopra has worked for their rights and previously reacted to the Global Citizen’s latest initiative.