Sara Ali Khan drops favourite yet cherished click with mom Amrita Singh: See

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, who is a victim of a broken home, shared a stunning glimpse from her childhood which really showcased her resemblance to mommy Amrita Singh.

After a very long time, Sara felt the need to engage with her fan-base with something new.

Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actress conducted an Ask Me Anything session with her followers.

One of the netizens asked Sara to give insights into her most favorite picture with her mother.

The Atrangi Re star rushed to her gallery and picked up one of the most loved and memorable throwback photo.

Sara and brother Ibrahim’s uncanny similarity to parents remain a topic of discussion till now.