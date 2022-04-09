Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's extravagant wedding menu finalized: Deets Inside

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding menu finalized: Deets Inside

The much adored celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all charged up in the preparations as they decide on their wedding menu.



After the wedding dates, guest list and honeymoon destination reports have got their hands on the basic food menu.

As per claims by Bollywood Life, it was revealed, "At Ranbir and Alia's marriage ceremony, a lavish menu will be available for guests."

Further elaborating, "Over 50 counters of dishes from cuisines like Mexican, Italian, Mughalai, Punjabi and more, would be there at Ranbir and Alia's wedding."

"Neetu Kapoor has flown in chefs specially from Lucknow and Delhi for son’s marriage."

A separate Delhi chat counter will be present along with Lucknow’s special kebabs, biryanis and more.

The pair’s guests will also be served vegetarian dishes as Alia is a vegan herself.

Ranbir and Alia want the attendees to have a memorable time on their big day and are thoroughly looking through the arrangements.

They will exchange vows on the mid of April.