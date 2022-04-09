Kareena Kapoor gives boss lady vibes in black: See

Bollywood starlet Kareena Kapoor oozes hotness in an all black ensemble giving fans insights into her impeccable fashion choice.



The fashion face-off never misses the opportunity to impress fans with her glam style.

The avid social media user took to her Instagram handle and posted stunning pictures of herself and fans showered love upon her.





In the picture, the Udta Punjab actress was spotted wearing a stylish black top paired with black trousers and her long tresses were left open.

While in the accessories department, she opted for golden earrings ad black heels.

Taking to the comments section, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “How r u looking this good n this thin sooooooooopeerrrrbbbbbbbbbbb”.

Apart from being a fashion diva she also excels in her acting.