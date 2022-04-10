Deepika Padukone dishes out special piece of work from her archives: See

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone took her fans back in time this lazy Sunday as she shared her first ever poem.

Deepika gave a shot to writing poetry when she was just 12 and called it her first and last attempt.

Turning to Instagram, the Gehraiyaan starlet uploaded a picture of her lengthy writing and captioned, "My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry! This was in grade 7. I was 12. The poem was titled ‘I Am’. We were given the first 2 words that you see…and the rest is history."





The captivating piece only consisted of 3 stanzas and she used a rhyme scheme to make it look more appealing.