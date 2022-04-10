Katrina Kaif cooks scrumptious morning meal for husband Vicky Kaushal: See

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif treated fans to a bright Sunday as the latter turned chef for her hubby.



Kaif spent the morning in the kitchen preparing yummy scrambled eggs for Vicky, who went gaga over her.

The Namastey London starlet took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the breakfast and captioned, "Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me."

Recently, the duo were spotted vacationing in an undisclosed beach destination and now lit up Vicky’s mood with her cookery skills.