Armaan Malik lauds Coke Studio Pakistan, finds song 'Pasoori' mesmerizing

The celebrated Indian singer Armaan Malik became a die-hard fan of Coke Studio Pakistan as he sings a few lines from Ali Sethi's latest track, Pasoori.

He is deeply obsessed with this season's offering and the fever is not dying anytime soon.

Taking to Twitter, the Sab Tera crooner shared his sentiments over his rival country excelling in music and wrote, “Coke Studio Pakistan is next level” along with a fire emoji.

Further adding, Malik said, “Currently obsessed with Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill!”

Trending for months after its release the song has been a constant feature at weddings, cafes, restaurants and cars and the song has captivated hearts on all global fronts.