Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to give modern twist to their Punjabi wedding?

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to add modern twist to their Punjabi wedding?

The much- loved pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly go for an intimate vow ceremony before a traditional affair.

This couple are all set to tie-the-knot in a few days and preparations are going on in full swing.

As per latest reports, it was claimed, "The couple is planning to add a twist to this. The buzz is that the lovebirds might exchange vows before the actual pheras begin on their wedding day. Both Alia and Ranbir have written down the vows that they will take on the wedding day."

Further adding, "The planning for the security arrangement at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been going on for over a month."

The Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet will be getting hitched at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu.