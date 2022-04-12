Inside Alaya F's Parisian getaway: See

The star kid Alaya F is currently having a whale of a time in Paris as she shares breathtaking glimpses from the getaway.



Alaya often treats her fans into different aspects of her life including painting, photoshoot, dancing, exercise etc and this time as well the star gave updates on her travels.

Last night, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress dropped a bunch of pictures and videos, and captioned, "Found a pool table, French toast & friends."





In the pictures, Alaya was seen wearing a stunning black dress and her hair was left open with a middle parting complementing her look with a dainty necklace.

She enjoyed a game of pool and gorged over yummy food in a well-known eatery.

Her post has garnered around a million likes and her fan-base flooded her comments section with intense love and praise.