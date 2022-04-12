Here's what Ranbir Kapoor got custom-made for ladylove Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding gift for soon-to-be wife Alia Bhatt is loaded with diamonds, as exclusively reported by India Today.



Just after 3 days the pair will have an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Vastu apartment.

A source said, “Ranbir has custom-made an exquisite wedding band for Alia with 8 diamonds encrusted on it.”

“He got it made from an international brand, Van Cleef and Arpels and hand picked diamonds for his lady love” announced the insider.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor got the order placed through a friend to purchase the gift from the London store.

"Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception will be a lavish affair. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited to Ranbir and Alia's reception.”



