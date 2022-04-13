Disha Patani achieves milestone of 50 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood diva Disha Patani enjoyed a massive fan following on Instagram, thanking her fans heartily.



Disha made a record of 50 million followers and could not contain the energy inside her.

Taking to Instagram, the Bharat starlet shared a gorgeous picture of herself giving off vintage vibes and wrote, “50 million. Last one I promise.”





In the picture, the actress was spotted wearing a bling pink top paired with some jewelry and sleek curls, gazing into the camera.

Her latest post became an instantaneous hit as likes poured in from all fronts.