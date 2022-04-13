Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Disha Patani achieves milestone of 50 million followers on Instagram

By Zainab Nasir|April 13, 2022
Disha Patani achieves milestone of 50 million followers on Instagram
Disha Patani achieves milestone of 50 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood diva Disha Patani enjoyed a massive fan following on Instagram, thanking her fans heartily.

Disha made a record of 50 million followers and could not contain the energy inside her. 

Taking to Instagram, the Bharat starlet shared a gorgeous picture of herself giving off vintage vibes and wrote, “50 million. Last one I promise.”


In the picture, the actress was spotted wearing a bling pink top paired with some jewelry and sleek curls, gazing into the camera.

Her latest post became an instantaneous hit as likes poured in from all fronts. 

More From Bollywood