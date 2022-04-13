Anand Ahuja cradles wife Sonam Kapoor's cute baby bump: See

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor, who is in the most amazing phase of her life, shares new pictures of herself with man-love Anand Ahuja.



The couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time this year and cannot wait to welcome their new-born, this fall.

Uploading breathtaking glimpses on Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actress was seen flaunting her baby bump and captioned, “Obsessed with you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal”.





Dressed in a pastel coloured gown with minimal makeup her pregnancy glow was unmissable.

On the other hand, Anand looked very much in love holding his ladylove close.

Their new post attracted immense attention and many celebs reacted to it.