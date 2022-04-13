Die-hard fan gets Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unique wedding gift: Watch

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities have kicked off, a fan all excited arrives with a gold-plated bouquet for the couple ahead of their big day.



Not just the duo’s respective families but their massive fan following all are charged up for their much- awaited wedding.

The fan who came with a gift could not hold his sentiments as his video goes viral.

In the video, the hardcore gave details about the extravagant present he had purchased for his favourites.









Alia and Ranbir will be having their Mehndi ceremony today, starting with a Pooja and the former’s family has already reached the venue.