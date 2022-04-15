Here's Why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor took only 4 pheras

Here's Why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor took 4 pheras

Couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding pheras held significant importance in the eyes of many.



On April 14, the much-awaited Bollywood wedding kicked off at Ranbir’s Vastu home where the pair exchanged vows, all excited on being one.

In an interview with India Today, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt talked about the marriage ceremony, "They had a special pandit which has been with the Kapoors for many years."

Spilling details about the pheras, Rahul explained, "Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras."

Alia who is now a wife to her lover Ranbir announced the wedding on her Instagram handle with intimate pictures and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."





Many from the media fraternity were in attendance.