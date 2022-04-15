Groom Ranbir Kapoor's hand mehendi grabs eyeballs: See

Ranbir Kapoor pays a sweet tribute to Alia Bhatt on their wedding day as the former get’s wifey’s name written on his hand with henna.



The pair tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate affair with close family members and friends in attendance.

For their big day, both the bride and groom were spotted in intricate Sabyasachi outfits with Alia’s veil and mangalsutra holding special meaning.

As Ranbir flaunts his right hand, paparazzi captured the best picture which went viral for all the right reasons.

Fans have gone gaga over Ranbir’s sweet gesture for ladylove.







