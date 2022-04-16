Alia Bhatt's long time chauffeur recalls getting emotional on seeing her dressed as bride

Sunil Talekar, Alia Bhatt’s driver, who has been with the family for long teared up on seeing her leaving her beloved’s behind as she tied the knot with her man-love Ranbir Kapoor.



The pair got married in a dreamy affair at Ranbir’s Vastu residence on April 14.

In an interview with Aaj Tak via India Times, the driver said, "Alia is like my daughter and I am extremely emotional while watching her be a bride on her bid day."

"I have served the family since she was just 5 years old and done various chores like dropping her to school or taking her to the shoot."

She concluded, "I would continue to work for the actress even after her marriage as I have already dedicated my life to the Bhatt family."