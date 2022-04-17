Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's post wedding party: See

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot on April 14, relished at their neon-lit wedding party on Saturday.



The duo posed in with their sisters as they were all smiles into the camera.

Ranbir’s cousin Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the glitzy party and captioned, "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor (red heart emoji). #aboutlastnight #merebhaikishaadihai (my brother's wedding)."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor also posed in with her brother and uploaded pictures.

In the selfie, Alia had her hand around man-love Ranbir flaunting her henna

For the party, the Student of the Year actress wore a shimmery sleeveless outfit with minimal makeup and her hair were left loose open.

While the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star opted for formals, a white shirt and a printed blue tie.

It was a big night with various members from the industry in attendance.