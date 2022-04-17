Vicky Kaushal's latet sunkissed pictures sets internet ablaze: See

Daily Jang
By Zainab Nasir|April 17, 2022
Vicky Kaushal, who has an eye for aesthetic pictures, once again treated fans to sunkissed clicks.

The star has immense love for nature and is often seen admiring it.

Turning to Instagram, the Sardar Udham actor shared jaw-dropping pictures in a crisp white shirt and buzzed hair.


In one picture, Vicky stared into the sunset from his balcony overlooking the hills and in another he looked up in the sky with dreamy eyes.

His admirers could not stop drooling over him and one commented, “How are you more beautiful than the sunset?”

The star is married to ladylove Katrina Kaif. 

