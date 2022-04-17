Sonam Kapoor touches upon her 'tough' pregnancy

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child, related her pregnancy journey.



In March, the actress announced the good news with millions of her followers on social media.

In a recent chat with Vogue, the Veere Di Wedding actress said, “It's been 'very tough.' Your body changes every week, every day, and there are new experiences. Sometimes I can't sleep because I am running to the loo or I'm like sleeping for 10-12 hours and nobody can wake me up." The Neerja actress said that people talk about the beautiful journey."

"But at the same time it is also a huge blessing. Everybody talks about how lucky you are. I know that every woman goes through it."

Calling it the 'perfect timing' the star could not stop gushing over holding baby in her arms.