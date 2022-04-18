Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon spark romance, hug tightly at Mumbai airport: Watch

Bollywood stars Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon are thought to be dating as the duo hug each other at the Mumbai airport post return from Mauritius.



The two headed to Mauritius for the shoot of their upcoming film Shehzada which is now under wraps and is scheduled to hit screens in November.

A video of Kriti and Kartik did rounds online and ever since fans have been gushing over their chemistry.





In the video, the Luka Chuppi actress was all smiles walking out of the airport, chatting away with Kartik.

Seeing each other off, the pair got intimate and went towards their separate vehicles.