Ranveer Singh steals the show at a wedding, videos go viral: Watch

Famed Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was seen relishing Sunday night at a wedding in Delhi.



The Simmba star gave the guests a night to remember as he captivated hearts with his killer dance at the nuptials.

Videos and pictures from the star-studded wedding ceremony have been circulating online.

















Singh was dressed to impress in a white shirt and red overcoat paired with black trousers, exuding charm.

The star performed on hit dance numbers and fans showered love upon him.

He attended the event alone and wife Deepika Padukone was nowhere to be seen.



