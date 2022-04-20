Deepika Padukone to be part of Met Gala 2022 with Louis Vuitton

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the Met Gala 2022 with Louis Vuitton which will be held on 2 May, at New York City.



The most talented actress of the industry will now once again represent the great Louis Vuitton.

According to a popular yet anonymous Instagram account called Diet Sabya, "LV is set to announce her as their global brand ambassador in April end for which she shot in Spain after attending Time 100 impact award in Dubai."

An official confirmation is yet to be made.

The Gehraiyaan starlet could not be a part of Met Gala, last year, as it had been prone to cancellations due to the COVID pandemic.

It is pertinent to know that Padukone marked her debut at the Met Gala, back in 2017.