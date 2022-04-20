Alia Bhatt's starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' all set for Netflix release

Star Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi which made a huge mark in theaters is now gearing up for release on OTT platforms, this month.



In case the public missed out on seeing Bhatt’s magic in theaters, they can resort to Netflix on April 26.

The filmmaker announced the good news saying, "Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally. While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theaters, I am elated that the film will now reach an even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix."

2022 was a turning point for Bhatt as her film was a hit at the box office and she also tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.