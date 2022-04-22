Kareena Kapoor asks fans for unique summer hair color suggestions

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is apparently going for a makeover as she takes advice from her large fan-base regarding the ideal choice of hair color for the summers.



Taking to Instagram, the 3 Idiots actress shared a photo from the sets of her shoot, requesting her followers to send some style inspiration.

She captioned the post, "Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair color Any suggestions?#TheDevotionOfSuspectX."





In the picture, Kareena was next to her stylist who was seen setting her hair to perfection.

Fans had a range of ideas for the actress.

One fan wrote, "Go blonde please!" while another stated, "Let’s be honest what ever colour you choose you will look fab darling."

One Instagram user asked her to go red and another opted for a blue shade.

Apart from the usual motherly life the diva took some out to groom herself.