Alia Bhatt gets a warm welcome from Ranbir Kapoor's beloved niece

Newlywed Alia Bhatt receives a special greeting from Ranbir Kapoor’s little niece Samara Sahni, after stepping into the Kapoor family.



Bhatt was being cherished by her beloved’s family as the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor sent a poignant tribute to her mami.

Taking to her unverified Instagram account Samara shared a lovely picture of the couple from their dreamy wedding ceremony with a cute caption, "Welcome to the family Alia mami. I love you so much."

The Student of the Year actress was moved by the special words and in turn responded, "Love you samuuuu."

Neetu Kapoor, Samara’s maternal grandmother also left a remark on the page saying, "Awww this is the sweetest."