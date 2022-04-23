Ranveer Singh goes 'Wow' at wife Deepika Padukone's artistic shots: See

Actor Ranveer Singh cannot stop gushing over his wife Deepika Padukone’s beauty and compliments her in new post.



Deepika looked her stylish best as she attended a dinner hosted by the luxury designer brand Louis Vuitton.

Taking to Instagram, the Gehraiyaan actress put some artistic yet monochrome pictures from her recent outing on display.





The star was dressed head-to-toe in a high-end brand making the coolest style statement.

Singh was in awe of her style and rushed to the comments section saying “WOW” lighting up his wife’s day.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at a private ceremony in Italy.