Palak Tiwari wants to shoulder financial burden with her mom

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, very strongly wishes to help her family out financially, looking after their needs.

Now that Palak has started working she hopes to pitch in as well lending a helping hand to an already worked up mother.

In an interview with RJ Siddhant Kanan, the star kid said, "Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back."

She went on, "I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills (nana and nani are maternal grandparents). I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on."

Palak has been seen in a number of music videos so far.