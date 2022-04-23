Daily Jang
Ali Fazal posts 'jetlag, fasting' sefie, Richa Chadha reacts

By Zainab Nasir|April 23, 2022
Star Ali Fazal and lady love Richa Chadha indulge in some online banter as the former shares a morning selfie.

The duo were relishing time poking fun at each other from afar.

Taking to Instagram, the Death on the Nile actor uploaded a selfie captioning, "Goodmorning Bombay! Mix jetlag with Fasting - and you get out of body mornings like mine. Off to shoot #Khufiya. I must extract caffeine from the roasted corners of my mind.. soon. Very soon. Maybe I’ll do a live session too. It's been a while."


Fazal was both fasting and jet-lagged at the same time while Chadha asked him to get some groceries.

His girlfriend Chadha commented, "I am back in 2 days. Plz buy mushrooms, coconut milk. Thanks."

In the picture, Fazal was seen wearing a white shirt and cap posing near a car with several houses in the background.

Fans were left in awe of the love the pair held for each other, not afraid to flaunt it to the public. 

