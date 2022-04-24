Varun Dhawan celebrates his 35th birthday on sets of 'Bawaal': See

Varun Dhawan spends his 35th birthday on sets of 'Bawaal'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan rings in his 35th birthday today doing what he loves the most, that is acting.



The actor is currently on the sets of Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal and was rather excited for his birthday.

This morning, the Judwaa 2 star took to Instagram and shared a picture of his vanity van decorated with blue and gold balloons and wrote, "It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feel great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release."





Varun striked a pose in a crisp white linen tee, smiling into the camera.

The star will share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor for the very first time in Bawaal.