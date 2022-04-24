Alia Bhatt drops adorable pictures from her big day with 'cat of honour'

Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with man love Ranbir Kapoor last week, made a happy bride holding her pet cat Edward in her arms.



Alia is a feline lover and this is evident through the adoration she showed for her cat on her big day.

The Raazi star took over the internet with a striking picture with her furry buddy and captioned, "Cat of honour."





Alia looked resplendent in a cream colored dress, beaming with joy as she hugs her buddy.

The Kapoor family poured in lovely messages and dropped hearts gushing over their new bride with Riddhima Kapoor saying, "My most beautiful girl."