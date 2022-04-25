Tiger Shroff takes day off to visit Dargah Ajmer Sharif ahead of 'Heropanti 2' release

Actor Tiger Shroff, who was actively busy with promoting Heropanti 2, has decided to postpone its marketing in order to spend time at the sacred Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan.



Shroff allegedly visits holy places before filming as it motivates and inspires him.

As per a Mid-day source, it was revealed, "The actor would visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah this week."

"Tiger may visit Rajasthan on Tuesday. This will be Tiger’s first visit to Ajmer Sharif. He has taken a day off from the whirlwind promotions to pay obeisance," concluded the source.

The Baaghi star will feature in lead role alongside Tara Sutaria in Heroanti 2 which is set to hit floors soon.