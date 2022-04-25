Varun Dhawan blows candles to Mohommad Rafi's soft birthday tune: See

Varun Dhawan blows candles to Mohommad Rafi's soft birthday tune

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan celebrated his 35th milestone birthday with a small party at the sets of Bawaal.



Varun cut his birthday cake and plugged in Mohommad Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Manna Dey’s song Happy Birthday To You.

The clips from the bash have leaked on twitter, where he was seen flaunting his bright smile.

Glasses of wine were scattered on the table and the crew members had the time of their life binging over cake and grooving to songs.

Recently, the Coolie No.1 actor shared a picture from his decorated vanity van.





Varun and star kid Janhvi Kapoor to pair up together for the very first time for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.