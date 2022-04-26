Harshvardhan Kapoor requests space for sister Sonam Kapoor amid pregnancy journey

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor talked about his sister Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy, advising fans to give her some privacy.

Harsh wants his sister to have the space to enjoy this phase as it is an extremely personal experience.

In an interview with India Today, the Mirzya star said, "It's 'nice' that everybody wants to know about my sister Sonam because she is a 'big personality but they should be given some space during this time."

"Everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it's a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way."

Further elaborating, "I think when you love someone and they're producing someone that you love, it's kind of sacred. It's not to prove anything to anybody or it's not for the world. It's for you. So, it would be nice to kind of give them that space as well."

The Kapoor family has reacted well and happily to Sonam’s news.