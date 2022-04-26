Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 3-tier wedding cake details unveiled

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, ordered two customized cakes for their wedding ceremonies.

Le15 patisserie owner Pooja Dhingra baked an interesting cake for the power couple.

In a chat with India Today, the baker revealed, "We made 2 cakes for the wedding. The wedding planner wanted a simple chocolate-hazelnut cake covered with white buttercream for the first one. The flower company Interflora added pressed flowers to the cake. The second cake for the party on the 16th was 3-tier and decorated with dried peonies that had hand-painted gold accents.”

"There was another cake prepared for their reception party and each cake took 24 hours to be ready," added Pooja.

She signed off, "Alia and Ranbir are my old customers and I have curated cakes for their birthdays and other family occasions too."