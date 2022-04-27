Alia Bhatt to enjoy Gangubai Kathiawadi this weeknight, shares captivating video

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt is all excited to watch her starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi this weeknight, as it has now been released on the OTT space.



The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial released in theaters on February 25 and has started streaming on OTT platforms from last night.

A few hours ago, the Student of the Year actress dropped a new reel detailing her plans with followers and captioned, "Movie night in (crescent moon emoji) #GangubaiKathiawadi streaming on Netflix (popcorn emoji) (white heart emoji)."





In the video, the newlywed diva was seen seated inside a car as she stared at the full moon.

One can see the moon change its shape from a crescent to a full moon.

The star has many other new projects lined up in her kitty.