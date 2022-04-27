Deepika Padukone gets an impressive 'waah' from hubby Ranveer Singh over her recent success

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, who made her way to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, left husband Ranveer Singh in total awe.



Padukone sent her fans into a frenzy mode as she announced the big news on her social media.

The Gehraiyaan starlet was humbled by the selection and expressed her deep gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, Padukone shared an official poster which included other jury members from across the world.

Ranveer was thoroughly impressed by his wife’s success and in the comments section penned "Wah."

Recently, when Padukone was honored at the TIME 100 Impact award Ranveer acted like a doting husband to her.

The Simmba actor always makes his wife feel special by publicly declaring his pride in her.