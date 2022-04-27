Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Alia Bhatt ranks 6th as top global celebrity

By Zainab Nasir|April 27, 2022
جنگ نیوز
Alia Bhatt ranks 6th in the top global celebrity chart 

Newlywed Alia Bhatt is on her way to becoming a worldwide superstar as she climbs new heights globally.

In terms of her own time and style the starlet has left Hollywood faces Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth behind.

.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is currently ranked sixth among the top worldwide celebrity influencers. 

According to the data gathered, Alia has a 1.9 million genuine engagement rate.

Alia has around 64.1 million followers on Instagram which not only include her die-hard lovers but also many multinational companies and businesses. ‘

More From Bollywood