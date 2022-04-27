Alia Bhatt ranks 6th as top global celebrity

Newlywed Alia Bhatt is on her way to becoming a worldwide superstar as she climbs new heights globally.
In terms of her own time and style the starlet has left Hollywood faces Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth behind..
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is currently ranked sixth among the top worldwide celebrity influencers.
According to the data gathered, Alia has a 1.9 million genuine engagement rate.
Alia has around 64.1 million followers on Instagram which not only include her die-hard lovers but also many multinational companies and businesses. ‘