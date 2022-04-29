Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Ishaan Khatter drops picturesque shots from Times Square, United States

By Zainab Nasir|April 29, 2022
Ishaan Khatter drops picturesque shots from Times Square, United States
Ishaan Khatter drops picturesque shots from Times Square, United States 

Popular Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is in the United States, keeping fans updated on his trip.

Ishaan was having a whale of a time posing around the stunning Times Square.

Sharing the gorgeous clicks on Instagram, the Khaali Peeli actor looked super happy and excited as he smiled widely.


Wearing a dapper pastel pink hoodie fans could not stop gushing over him.

Numerous industry fellows reacted when superstar Katrina Kaif dropped a heart emoji while Mrunal Thakur sweetly wrote "Ishii."

The reason behind Ishaan’s visit to the States is not yet disclosed.

More From Bollywood