Inside Rashmika Mandanna's healthy meal plan

nside Rashmika Mandanna's healthy meal plan

Famed star Rashmika Mandanna with a large fan base shared what she eats in a day, especially on sets.



The actress often gives insights into her shoot shenanigans, workout routine, food vibes etc.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Dear Comrade actress uploaded a reel catering to all things yummy and healthy from the set of a shoot and captioned, "The happiest when I get my food!"

The first thing she consumed was iced coffee and celery juice with oats and almond butter while in the evening she only likes to have green tea.

For dinner, the starlet opts for chicken and mashed potatoes.

Rashmika keeps herself fit and smart by following a proper diet plan.