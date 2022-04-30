Ranveer Singh loves every bit of wifey Deepika Paukone's Venice diaries, fans call him 'best husband'

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her time in Venice while husband Ranveer Singh reacts to her photo dump on social media.



Deepika took some time off her hectic work schedule and traveled to Venice with mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone.

The Om Shanti Om starlet took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from canal boat rides to hearty meals and wrote, "Venice photo dump."





Seeing wifey Deepika’s jaw-dropping clicks Ranveer could not resist commenting, penned 3 emoticons as an expression of love and admiration.

The Simmba star with heart eyes, heart and shining star emojis hyped up Deepika and fans could not stop drooling over the bond, calling him the 'best husband.’

This time, the celebrity couple gave DeepVeer fans a reason to celebrate.