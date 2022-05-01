Anushka Sharma touches upon her career approach: 'Want to be part of best scripts

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who turned a year old today, wants to clearly focus on the quality of films being offered.



Being a seeker of balance in her work life, the PK star is looking forward to the best script which will make it worth her time to be away from newly-born daughter Vamika.

In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, the Zero actress, "I will always want to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child."

"I have always been a seeker of balance in life and my priority now lies there. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure," she added.

"So, my focus is on the quality of the films that I do. I’m always looking for these special scripts that fill me up with joy. I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content forward."

She concluded, "As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That’s how I’m approaching my career right now."

Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, a movie based on India’s most celebrated fast bowler Jhulan Goswami’s inspirational journey.