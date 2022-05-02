Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan unexpectedly meet up at an event, spark reunion speculations

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan come face-to-face after two long years at a GQ 30 star-studded event in Mumbai.



Fans went gaga over seeing the duo together in one frame after a long time, hoping for a reunion once again.

Pictures of them have been doing rounds online by fan clubs.



In the picture, they were spotted interacting with each other in style where a stage could be seen in the background.





Sara and Kartik were speculated to be dating while filming for Love Aaj Kal in 2020 but reportedly parted ways and neither of them ever broke silence on their rumored affair.

This was the very first time they have talked to each other after their rumored breakup.