Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra warmly greet each other at Eid bash:: Watch

B 'towns most adored pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted interacting with each other at Arpita and Aayush Sharms’s Eid bash, amid breakup rumors.



After news of their parting ways began to circulate, the actors were photographed together the next day, leaving fans confused.

Videos from their interaction have leaked online for all the right reasons.

The Kabir Singh star made a stylish entry at the gathering wearing a three-piece coord set and a white crop top with a plunging neckline, a pair of matching slacks and a shrug.

In the accessories department, Kiara opted for a white necklace and kept her makeup fresh for the occasion while Sidharth went for a black kurta with white motifs on it.