Karan Johar's 'Koffe with Karan' to not return for new season

Karan Johar announced his talk show Koffee with Karan will have no new season.

The news came soon after people on the internet started speculating about the guests of the next season.

The final season was last premiered in 2019.

Turning to the photo-sharing app, the film producer shared a note which read, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. -Karan Johar."





Fans were very much disappointed after hearing the sad news as they were looking forward to a new season.

One fan commented, "End of an era," while another stated "That's really sad! KWK was and will always be an iconic guilty pleasure for man."

Many popular Bollywood celebrities made their way to the show.