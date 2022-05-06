Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor seeking future together

Adored couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are not afraid to talk about their future plans as the latter sat for a candid chat.

The romance between the duo has long been the buzz of the town and fans are eagerly waiting to see them as husband and wife.

In an interview, the Dabangg starlet when asked about her personal life, replied, "Every relationship has its own path, plans, and what comes next."

"We are at a stage where we are considering the where-next and what-next elements."

She went on saying, "We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other. We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here."

"Arjun gives me confidence in the relationship and that I am really pleased and optimistic. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man," she concluded.