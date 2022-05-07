Katrina Kaif, hubby Vicky Kaushal hold each other close, enjoy pool time together: See

Star Katrina Kaif gave major couple goals as she spent some great time with her one and only Vicky Kaushal.



The pair never shies away from publicly disclosing their love and adoration for each other.

Turning to her official Instagram handle, the Raajneeti starlet uploaded breathtaking glimpses from her romance with Vicky and captioned, "Me and mine."





In one photo, the Bharat actress was spotted wearing a swimwear hugging her dear hubby in the pool and the Sardar Udham actor was shirtless.

A lot of comments and likes flooded the post and fans showered love.

The pair tied-the-knot in a royal and extravagant affair last year which turned out to be the biggest Bollywood wedding of all times.