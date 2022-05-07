Ranveer Singh heartily applauds for Mumbai Indians over big IPL win: See

Renowned Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who attended a game of cricket at the stadium, is super happy as Mumbai Indians win the IPL match.

Singh’s happiness knew no bounds and he celebrates the win of his favourite team.

The Simmba star opted for a perfect stadium outfit, purple co-ord set with a bucket hat accessorizing the look with cool tinted shades.

Capturing the special moments on Instagram, Singh kept the caption simple, ‘MUMBAIINDIAS #MIVSGT” topping it off with a crown emoji.

Singh could not control his sentiments, laughing, jumping, smiling and cheering away.