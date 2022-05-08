Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja celebrate 6 years of togetherness

Bollywood’s most loved pair Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja turned to social media to mark their 6th wedding anniversary today.



The pair rejoiced the special moment in the sweetest way possible.





With flirty exchanges on Instagram, the due came forward to commemorate the occasion.

Anand uploaded a video of wife Sonam during her pregnancy while the Neerja star reacted with a series of adorable clicks and captioned, "Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal."

Sonam married her businessman lover on May 8, 2018 after dating for more than two years.







