Katrina Kaif, hubby Vicky Kaushal give fans some 'sugar rush' in latest post: See

Adored couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent some quality time in New York together and blessed feeds on a Monday morning.

The duo were all smiles as they lit up their trip in the best possible way.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actress shared a series of pictures posing for the camera and wrote, "The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby’s."





Vicky too uploaded a picture of him walking on the streets with his beloved as he kept his arms around her shoulder captioning, "sugar rush."





They have been going quite strong in their romance since the day they got married and never shy away from disclosing their love publicly.