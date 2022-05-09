Suhana Khan makes mom Gauri Khan feel special with THIS surprise on Mother's Day

Gauri Khan, the mother of 3, came forward to share the honor she received at Mother’s Day from her beloved daughter Suhana Khan.

Like all other star kids, Suhana left no stone unturned and wished her mother with a bouquet of fresh flowers.





Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a picture of Suhana looking all pretty with her hair open and minimal makeup.

The next picture showcased a gorgeous looking bouquet that Suhana presented to her mom.

She is very proud of her mom and superstar father Shah Rukh Khan.